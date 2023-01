Olofsson logged an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Coyotes.

Olofsson is settling into a fourth-line role nicely with three assists over his last four games. The 26-year-old has multiple hits in five of his 13 outings this season, but none in the other eight games, so his physical play isn't reliable. He's at four points, 17 shots, 12 hits and a minus-1 rating while filling a fourth-line role.