Bayreuther was called up from AHL Texas on Thursday.

Bayreuther lasted until the final cuts in training camp ahead of this season, so it might not be long before he doesn't have to depend on the health of other players to find ice time at the top level. However, in the meantime, he's serving as a replacement option for Marc Methot, who has moved to injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Bayreuther pauses his minor-league duties having accumulated five points to complement a plus-3 rating in seven games with Texas.