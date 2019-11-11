Bayreuther was reassigned to AHL Texas and will suit up versus AHL Manitoba on Monday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

In a weird scheduling quirk, the minor-league affiliates for Dallas and Winnipeg are in action Monday, so the organization made the decision to leave Bayreuther in Winnipeg so he could play an extra game. The blueliner will likely meet back up with the club ahead of Wednesday's clash with Calgary in order to provide emergency depth.