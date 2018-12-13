Stars' Gavin Bayreuther: Needs to hit reset button
Bayreuther will be a healthy scratch for Thursday night's game against San Jose, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Expected to be back in action Saturday against the Avalanche, the 24-year-old's omission from Thursday's lineup is nothing besides a chance for him to hit the reset button. Bayreuther has two goals and five points in 13 games this season.
