Bayreuther was placed on waivers Monday.
If he clears, Bayreuther will report to AHL Texas. He supplied two goals, 12 assists, 61 shots on net, 71 blocked shots and 54 hits in 51 games with Columbus last season.
More News
-
Stars' Gavin Bayreuther: Signing with Dallas•
-
Blue Jackets' Gavin Bayreuther: Draws helper in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Gavin Bayreuther: Rare two-point effort•
-
Blue Jackets' Gavin Bayreuther: Collects helper in OT loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Gavin Bayreuther: Scores first of the season•
-
Blue Jackets' Gavin Bayreuther: Sees season high in ice time•