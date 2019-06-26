Bayreuther was given a qualifying offer from the Stars on Tuesday.

The blueliner averaged 18:11 of ice time in his 19 NHL games in 2018-19, while tallying two goals, three helpers and 25 shots. Bayreuther could be in the mix for the last defenseman spot on the roster next season, especially with an aging bottom-pair on the back end in Ben Lovejoy and Jamie Oleksiak (lower body). Bayreuther will get a two-way deal, worth $832,500 at both levels next season.