Stars' Gavin Bayreuther: Qualified by Stars
Bayreuther was given a qualifying offer from the Stars on Tuesday.
The blueliner averaged 18:11 of ice time in his 19 NHL games in 2018-19, while tallying two goals, three helpers and 25 shots. Bayreuther could be in the mix for the last defenseman spot on the roster next season, especially with an aging bottom-pair on the back end in Ben Lovejoy and Jamie Oleksiak (lower body). Bayreuther will get a two-way deal, worth $832,500 at both levels next season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...