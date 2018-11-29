Stars' Gavin Bayreuther: Scores late equalizer
Bayreuther scored a goal and assisted on another Wednesday in a 4-3 overtime win versus the Flames.
The 24-year-old's third-period goal tied the game at three and eventually led to Tyler Seguin winning Dallas the extra point in overtime. Adding to his night, Bayreuther also tallied an assist earlier in the game on a Stars' power play. In just eight games, the young blueliner has a pair of goals and two more assists. He's also posted a plus-2 rating since being recalled Nov. 15.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...