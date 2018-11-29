Bayreuther scored a goal and assisted on another Wednesday in a 4-3 overtime win versus the Flames.

The 24-year-old's third-period goal tied the game at three and eventually led to Tyler Seguin winning Dallas the extra point in overtime. Adding to his night, Bayreuther also tallied an assist earlier in the game on a Stars' power play. In just eight games, the young blueliner has a pair of goals and two more assists. He's also posted a plus-2 rating since being recalled Nov. 15.