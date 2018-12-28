Stars' Gavin Bayreuther: Sent down to AHL Texas
Bayreuther was demoted to the minors Friday.
With Connor Carrick (foot) coming off injured reserve, Bayreuther finds himself heading down to AHL Texas as the odd man out. The blueliner averaged 18:11 of ice time in his 19 NHL games, while tallying two goals, three helpers and 25 shots. The New Hampshire native figures to top the short list of potential call-ups the rest of the year.
