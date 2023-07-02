Bayreuther signed a one-year, $775,000 deal with the Stars on Sunday.
Bayreuther played in 51 games with Columbus last season, tallying two goals and 14 points. He'll head back to Dallas, where he spent his first NHL season, to compete for a depth spot on the blueline.
