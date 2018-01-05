Stars' Gemel Smith: Bounced from lineup
Smith served as a healthy scratch versus New Jersey on Thursday.
With Martin Hanzal (undisclosed) returning to the lineup. Smith found himself relegated to the press box. The winger should probably get used to periodically being scratched and seeing limited minutes when he does suit up -- he is averaging 9:48 of ice time for the season. In fact, if the youngster spends too many games as an observer, the club could opt to send him down to the minors in order to get him some play time.
