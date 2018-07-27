Stars' Gemel Smith: Clears waivers before arbitration hearing
Smith cleared waivers ahead of next Wednesday's scheduled arbitration hearing with the Stars, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.
Smith's agent seems to be playing hardball in negotiating a new contract for the center who has only appeared in 63 career NHL contests. The 2012 fourth-round (104th overall) draft pick has a mere nine goals and eight assists to his name, but those numbers look a bit better when you consider that he's only averaged 10:33 of ice time. Still, the Stars made a shrewd move by waiving Smith, likely knowing he wouldn't be claimed. Since it did unfold as the team had hoped, that undoubtedly gives the Stars more evidence to justify paying him at a lesser rate. Calgary's Brett Kulak went through a similar situation before an arbiter "awarded" him a one-year, $900,000 deal Wednesday.
More News
-
Stars' Gemel Smith: Opting for arbitration•
-
Stars' Gemel Smith: Pieces in place for contract extension•
-
Stars' Gemel Smith: Collects 11 points in limited role•
-
Stars' Gemel Smith: Converting at impressive clip•
-
Stars' Gemel Smith: Bounced from lineup•
-
Stars' Gemel Smith: Productive in limited role•
-
NHL free agency recap
Free agency feels like a long time ago as we move closer to the opening of training camps,...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Forward Tiers
How to sort out the huge group of NHL forwards in Fantasy terms? Evan Berofsky does it for...
-
Lundqvist among bust candidates
Former NHL royalty Henrik Lundqvist, Kris Letang and Corey Perry are among Doug Greenberg’s...
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...