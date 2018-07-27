Smith cleared waivers ahead of next Wednesday's scheduled arbitration hearing with the Stars, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.

Smith's agent seems to be playing hardball in negotiating a new contract for the center who has only appeared in 63 career NHL contests. The 2012 fourth-round (104th overall) draft pick has a mere nine goals and eight assists to his name, but those numbers look a bit better when you consider that he's only averaged 10:33 of ice time. Still, the Stars made a shrewd move by waiving Smith, likely knowing he wouldn't be claimed. Since it did unfold as the team had hoped, that undoubtedly gives the Stars more evidence to justify paying him at a lesser rate. Calgary's Brett Kulak went through a similar situation before an arbiter "awarded" him a one-year, $900,000 deal Wednesday.