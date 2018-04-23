Smith scored six goals and had five assists in 2017-18, despite just playing in 46 games and averaging 9:25 of ice time.

Throughout the season Smith was always in rotation between the press box and ice, but was still able to produce some scoring stretches, including notching three points in three games twice. The 24-year-old also set a new career best in points in his second season contributing in the NHL, and while he was able to go plus-five on the season, he was a little lucky in the goal department -- he finished with a shooting percentage of 14, quite above the usual average of nine or 10. Smith also skated in each of the last five games and seems to be in a position where he can earn a full time role out of training camp, but as he's a restricted free agent, he could find a new home for 2018-19.