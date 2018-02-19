Stars' Gemel Smith: Converting at impressive clip
Smith found twine in Sunday's 5-2 road loss to the Sharks.
Smith is starting the majority of his even-strength shifts in the defensive zone -- 53.3 percent, to be exact -- so we wouldn't expect him to get a ton of chances in the attacking zone. However, he does have five goals by virtue of posting an impressive 16.7 shooting percentage through 33 games, so not all is lost for the second-year pivot.
