Stars' Gemel Smith: Earns one-year deal
Smith was awarded a one-year, $720,000 contract in arbitration Friday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.
Smith's one-year contract is also a one-way deal, which means he could be with the big club for most of the 2018-19 campaign. Nonetheless, the 2012 fourth-round pick is a fourth-line grinder without much offensive upside, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have him on their radar.
