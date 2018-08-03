Smith was awarded a one-year, $720,000 contract in arbitration Friday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Smith's one-year contract is also a one-way deal, which means he could be with the big club for most of the 2018-19 campaign. Nonetheless, the 2012 fourth-round pick is a fourth-line grinder without much offensive upside, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have him on their radar.