Stars' Gemel Smith: Lands on waiver wire
Smith was designated for waivers by the Stars on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
In order to create room on the roster for Martin Hanzal (back), the team needed to make a corresponding move and it appears Smith was the odd man out. If the winger goes unclaimed, he will be reassigned to AHL Texas, but should top the short list of potential call-ups the rest of the season.
