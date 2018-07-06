Stars' Gemel Smith: Opting for arbitration
Smith filed for salary arbitration Thursday, per NHLPA.com.
The arbitration hearings reportedly will take place in Toronto from July 20 to Aug. 4. Smith -- who recorded six goals, five assists, and a plus-5 rating last year -- made $650,000/$75,000 over one year on his most recent two-way contract with the Stars.
