Stars' Gemel Smith: Pieces in place for contract extension
Smith was tendered a qualifying offer from the Stars on Monday.
Smith is on the verge of becoming a full-time player in the NHL. Last season, he dialed up six goals and five assists over 46 games -- an output that didn't create a stir in the fantasy realm but was one that would project well over a larger body of work. After all, the 2012 fourth-rounder only averaged 9:26 of ice time in 2017-18.
