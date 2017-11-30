Smith contributed an assist, two penalty minutes, three shots, and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's win over Vegas.

Smith has points in back-to-back games, but since being removed from his short stint in the top-six, he's seen limited opportunities. He's cracked 11 minutes of ice time just twice in the last five games and isn't seeing power play time.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories