Stars' Gemel Smith: Productive in limited role
Smith contributed an assist, two penalty minutes, three shots, and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's win over Vegas.
Smith has points in back-to-back games, but since being removed from his short stint in the top-six, he's seen limited opportunities. He's cracked 11 minutes of ice time just twice in the last five games and isn't seeing power play time.
