Smith finished with two helpers in Saturday's 5-1 victory over the Sabres.

The depth forward has two points in five games this season, and may find more consistent ice time with the injuries to Radek Faksa (lower body) and Tyler Pitlick (lower body), but has yet to carve out any significant fantasy value despite Saturday's impressive stat line.

