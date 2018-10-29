Stars' Gemel Smith: Scores in road loss
Smith found the back of the net in Sunday's 4-2 road loss to the Red Wings.
Smith opened the scoring with a nice snapshot that beat Jonathan Bernier. This was only the third game of the season for Smith, as he'd watched seven others from the press box.
