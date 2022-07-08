Fegaras was selected 83rd overall by the Stars in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Having turned just 18 years of age in late April, Fegaras is a long-term upside play for Dallas. The defender spent this past season playing with the North York Rangers of the Ontario Junior League, posting 13 goals and 48 points in 52 games. The No. 82 ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting heading into the draft, Fegaras bypassed a chance to play in the OHL and will instead head to Cornell University where he is a 2023-24 commit.