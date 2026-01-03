Fegaras scored a goal and added an assist in Cornell University's 6-4 win over the University of Nebraska-Omaha on Friday.

The goal was Fegaras' first of the season, matching his total from 30 games last year. The Stars prospect has a modest seven points in 12 outings, a pace just barely better than his 14-point campaign in 2024-25. Fegaras was a third-round pick in 2022 but has yet to dramatically improve his prospect standing.