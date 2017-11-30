Pateryn assisted on one of Radek Faksa's three goals in the Stars' 3-0 win over Vegas on Tuesday.

That was the 27-year-old's first point of the season. With little point production, a limited role, and just 15 games to his name on the year, Pateryn has limited upside in most formats.

