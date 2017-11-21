Stars' Greg Pateryn: In lineup at least
Pateryn is still looking for his first point of the 2017-18 campaign after sitting out the first nine game of the year.
While injuries have opened the door for Pateryn to suit up on a regular basis, he remains limited in his minutes (17:52 per game), which no doubt has factored into his inability to write his name on the scoresheet. The defenseman does offer some decent ancillary stats -- 18 hits, 20 blocks and 12 shots on goal -- but his lack of offensive numbers makes him low-end fantasy option, at best.
