Pateryn is still looking for his first point of the 2017-18 campaign after sitting out the first nine game of the year.

While injuries have opened the door for Pateryn to suit up on a regular basis, he remains limited in his minutes (17:52 per game), which no doubt has factored into his inability to write his name on the scoresheet. The defenseman does offer some decent ancillary stats -- 18 hits, 20 blocks and 12 shots on goal -- but his lack of offensive numbers makes him low-end fantasy option, at best.