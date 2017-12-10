Pateryn (thigh) won't practice on Sunday but could play Monday against the Rangers, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

This shouldn't impact too many fantasy owners, as Pateryn has just two points in 21 games this year despite seeing a career-high 18:53 of ice time per game. If he's out, it was announced that Julius Honka would play in Monday's game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories