Pateryn notched one goal and 13 points while averaging 19:37 of ice time in 73 contests this season.

Pateryn established himself as a solid shutdown second-pairing defender in 2017-18, but he'll never produce enough offense to be considered a desirable option in most season-long fantasy formats. The 27-year-old American will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him with a new club in 2018-19, as the Stars will have a plethora of younger options at defense.