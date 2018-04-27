Stars' Greg Pateryn: Solid in second-pairing role
Pateryn notched one goal and 13 points while averaging 19:37 of ice time in 73 contests this season.
Pateryn established himself as a solid shutdown second-pairing defender in 2017-18, but he'll never produce enough offense to be considered a desirable option in most season-long fantasy formats. The 27-year-old American will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him with a new club in 2018-19, as the Stars will have a plethora of younger options at defense.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...