Scott was recalled from AHL Texas on Monday.

Scott's elevation to the NHL roster may be a temporary move as the team tries to navigate the salary cap and Jamie Benn's (upper body) eventual shift to long-term injured reserve. In his brief cameo with AHL Texas last year, the 25-year-old winger recorded one point in 20 regular-season and playoff appearances. While Scott showed some offensive upside at the University of Maine, he still needs to prove it at the AHL level before getting a serious look at joining the Stars' roster.