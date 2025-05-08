Lyubushkin generated an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Jets in Game 1.
Lyubushkin remains warm on offense with three assists over his last four games. That's all of his point production this postseason, to go with nine shots on net, eight hits, eight blocked shots and a minus-5 rating across eight outings. Lyubushkin continues to offer more upside as a stay-at-home blueliner, so don't expect his surge on offense to last.
