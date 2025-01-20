Lyubushkin posted an assist, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Lyubushkin has followed up a 10-game point drought with a helper in each of the last two contests. This burst of offense is unlikely to last long for the 30-year-old defenseman, who plays in more of a physical role on the Stars' blue line. He has 10 helpers, 26 shots on net, 70 blocked shots, 51 hits and a plus-8 rating through 46 appearances. Lyubushkin's career high in points is 15 from the 2021-22 campaign he split between the Coyotes and the Maple Leafs, and he's in a position to top that number in 2024-25.