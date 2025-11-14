Lyubushkin logged an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and seven PIM in Thursday's 7-0 win over the Canadiens.

Lyubushkin was one of 15 Stars skaters to get on the scoresheet in this big win. The 31-year-old blueliner hasn't been a big factor on offense this season, but he has two helpers over his last four games. For the year, he's at three assists, nine shots on net, 21 hits, 32 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 16 appearances. Once Nils Lundkvist (lower body) is healthy, Lyubushkin may not be an everyday player in the lineup.