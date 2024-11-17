Lyubushkin notched two assists, two shots on goal, a plus-2 rating and four blocked shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Wild.

Lyubushkin has just five assists this season, all of which have come over seven contests in November. This was his second multi-point effort of the campaign, as he helped out on both of Mason Marchment's goals. Lyubushkin's biggest contributions are usually of the physical variety -- he's recorded at least one blocked shot in each game this season. The blueliner has 30 blocks, 17 hits, eight shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 16 appearances while filling a bottom-four role.