Lyubushkin (undisclosed) did not practice Sunday and will be evaluated Monday, Brien Rea of Victory+ reports.

The Stars' defense corps has been ravaged by injuries lately, with Lyubushkin potentially joining Thomas Harley (lower body) and Nils Lundkvist (lower body) on the shelf. If Lyubushkin is forced to miss any time, Dallas will need to call up a defenseman from the AHL. The 31-year-old has four assists in 17 games so far on the year.