Lyubushkin (lower body) is doubtful to play against St. Louis on Tuesday, according to Robert Tiffin of D Magazine.

Lyubushkin didn't participate in Sunday's practice and will likely miss at least one game. He is poised to accompany the Stars on the team's three-game road trip, but a return to the lineup before it ends against Utah on Saturday is unclear. Lyubushkin has one goal, six assists, 24 shots on net, 67 blocked shots and 54 hits in 39 appearances this season.