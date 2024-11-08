Lyubushkin logged an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Lyubushkin has found some offense in November, posting three assists over his last three contests. The defenseman did not get on the scoresheet over nine games in October. That's not unusual -- he brings a physical element to the Stars' blue line, with little offense to add. He's recorded six shots on net, four PIM, 15 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 12 appearances in a bottom-four role.
