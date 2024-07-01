Lyubushkin signed a three-year, $9.75 million contract with the Stars on Monday.

Lyubushkin had eight points (all assists), 57 PIM, 176 hits and 168 blocked shots in 74 regular-season contests between Anaheim and Toronto in 2023-24. The 30-year-old is likely to serve primarily on the third pairing with the Stars. Between Lyubushkin and Matt Dumba, who also signed a two-year deal with the Stars, Dallas is adding a lot of grit to its defense.