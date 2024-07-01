Lyubushkin signed a two-year, $6.5 million contract with the Stars on Monday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Lyubushkin had eight points (all assists), 57 PIM, 176 hits and 168 blocks in 74 regular-season contests between Anaheim on Toronto in 2023-24. The 30-year-old is likely to serve primarily on the third pairing. Between Lyubushkin and Matt Dumba, who also signed a two-year deal with the Stars, Dallas is adding a lot of grit to its defense.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Lyubushkin: Logs helper in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Lyubushkin: Back at practice Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Lyubushkin: Misses practice Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Lyubushkin: Records apple•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Lyubushkin: Good to go Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Lyubushkin: Unavailable for Saturday•