Lyubushkin (lower body) has joined the Stars in Utah to skate with his teammates, per Robert Tiffin of D Magazine.

It wouldn't be surprising if Lyubushkin still misses Saturday's game against the Mammoth, but at the least, this is a sign that he's making good progress in his recovery. Lyubushkin has a goal, seven points, 36 PIM, 54 hits and 67 blocks in 39 appearances in 2025-26. When Lyubushkin is ready to return, he will probably serve on the third pairing, potentially in place of Alex Petrovic.