Lyubushkin notched an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 7.
Lyubushkin helped out on Mikko Rantanen's goal at 7:49 of the third period, which ignited the Stars' comeback. This was Lyubushkin's second helper in three games, and it made up for his ugly minus-5 performance in Game 6. The defenseman has added nine shots on net, seven hits, eight blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over seven playoff outings while seeing time in a top-four role. Lyubushkin's minutes are likely to be reduced once Miro Heiskanen (knee) returns.
