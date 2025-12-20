Lyubushkin scored a scored in Friday's 8-3 win over the Ducks.

The goal was Lyubushkin's first in four games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 31-year-old blueliner is likely to occupy a bottom-four role moving forward, where he'll offer physicality with limited scoring potential. The goal was his first of the campaign with go with five assists, 16 shots on net, 37 hits, 48 blocked shots and 21 PIM over 25 outings.