Lyubushkin (lower body) won't accompany the Starts on the team's upcoming two-game road trip, according to Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars on Monday.

Lyubushkin is poised to be out for about five days. That would sideline him for the next three games, starting with Tuesday's matchup against Winnipeg. He also sat out Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over Pittsburgh. Lyubushkin has generated five assists, 41 blocked shots and 30 hits in 21 appearances this season.