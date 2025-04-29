Lyubushkin notched an assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 5.
Lyubushkin helped out on a Mikko Rantanen tally in the second period, which gave the Stars a 3-0 lead. The 31-year-old Lyubushkin ended his 10-game point drought with the assist. He had 14 points, 51 shots on net, 84 hits, 136 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 80 regular-season contests. The blueliner continues to provide physicality in a top-four role, but his offense is likely to remain limited.
More News
-
Stars' Ilya Lyubushkin: Adds assist in Saturday's loss•
-
Stars' Ilya Lyubushkin: Manages helper in win•
-
Stars' Ilya Lyubushkin: Breaks out moves for goal•
-
Stars' Ilya Lyubushkin: Returns to Sunday's game•
-
Stars' Ilya Lyubushkin: Status uncertain for rest of game•
-
Stars' Ilya Lyubushkin: Ready to return•