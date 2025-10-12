Lyubushkin notched an assist, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Five of the Stars' six defensemen got on the scoresheet in this contest. Lyubushkin made his contribution with the secondary helper on Jason Robertson's goal in the second period. This was Lyubushkin's first point in two games to go with two hits, two blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-3 rating. The 31-year-old adds little offense to the mix but can provide a bit of physicality, though he had just 84 hits in 80 regular-season outings in 2024-25.