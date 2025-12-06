Lyubushkin (undisclosed) missed practice Saturday and is considered questionable for Sunday's tilt against Pittsburgh, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Lyubushkin missed six games last month with an undisclosed injury, before returning and playing in four straight games. The defenseman has five assists, 30 hits and 41 blocked shots across 21 games this season. The Stars will likely call someone up if Lyubushkin is unable to play, as they only have five healthy blueliners heading into action Sunday.