Lyubushkin (upper body) returned to Sunday's game against the Blues in the second period, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lyubushkin sustained an upper-body injury on his first shift Sunday, and he was deemed questionable to return. However, he wasn't forced to miss much time, signaling that it doesn't seem as though he's dealing with a significant issue. Assuming he doesn't face any setbacks later in Sunday's game, it wouldn't be surprising to see him remain available for Tuesday's game against the Devils.