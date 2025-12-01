Lyubushkin recorded an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 6-1 win over the 6-1 win over the Senators.

Lyubushkin logged 19:08 of ice time in his return from a six-game absence due to an undisclosed injury. He likely would have gotten eased in a bit more if Lian Bichsel (lower body) hadn't exited the game early. Lyubushkin has a helper in each of his last three games and is up to five assists, nine shots on net, 23 hits, 35 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 18 appearances this season.