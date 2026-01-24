Lyubushkin (lower body) won't return to Friday's game versus the Blues, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Lyubushkin was injured during the second period and didn't come out for the third. The 31-year-old defenseman can be considered day-to-day until more information is available. The Stars' next game is a rematch with the Blues in St. Louis on Tuesday, and Alex Petrovic would draw in if Lyubushkin can't play.