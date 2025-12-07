Lyubushkin (lower body) won't play against Pittsburgh on Sunday, according to Dallas beat writer Robert Triffin.

Lyubushkin is day-to-day and will miss at least one game after getting injured in Friday's 4-1 win over San Jose. He has compiled five assists, 41 blocked shots and 30 hits in 21 appearances this season. In his return to the lineup, Nils Lundkvist (lower body) will replace Lyubushkin in Sunday's lineup versus the Penguins.