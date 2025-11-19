Lyubushkin (undisclosed) won't travel with the Stars for their upcoming four-game road trip that begins Thursday in Vancouver, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lyubushkin was unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Islanders for an undisclosed reason, and it appears as though he'll be sidelined for at least four additional matchups. Vladislav Kolyachonok will likely continue to see playing time for Dallas during the upcoming road trip.