Peterson scored a goal on three shots and went minus-4 in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Wild.

While Peterson did get the Stars on the board in the second period, he was on the ice for far too many Wild goals. The Swede is up to three points (two tallies, one helper), 12 shots on net, seven hits and a minus-3 rating in nine contests. The rookie winger should continue to see regular playing time as he adjusts to the NHL.