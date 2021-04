Peterson signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Stars on Tuesday.

The Stars selected Peterson in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. The 21-year-old forward has spent the 2020-21 campaign with Farjestad BK of the SHL, racking up 14 goals and 33 points in 46 contests. At this point it isn't clear if he'll remain in Sweden for the 2021-22 season or make the transition to North America.